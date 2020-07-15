CDS & Army Commander Lending Best Wishes Recalls Great Achievements of Admiral Piyal de Silva

The Army Headquarters at Sri Jayawardenepura in a fitting formal ceremony July (14) bade farewell to the retiring Navy Commander, Admiral Piyal de Silva when he arrived there to pay courtesies to the Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva on the eve of his retirement.

The formal but colourful drive-past at the entrance to the Army Headquarters greeted him after he was received by the Commanding Officer at the Headquarters Battalion before the retiring 23rd Commander of the Navy, Admiral Piyal de Silva was ushered by the Adjutant General to the foyer where Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, extended a hearty welcome to the Senior Officer who sailed the Navy towards the right direction during a very crucial period of the country, apprehending huge quantities of smuggled drugs and narcotics at sea.

Afterwards, the visiting Navy Chief reviewed the Guard of Honour parade in the company of the parade commander before he took the salute from a special dais in conformity with military traditions. The day's host after a while introduced all Principal Staff Officers of the Army to the day's distinguished guest and a group photo in the premises around the same time added memories to his courtesy visit to the new Army Headquarters.

The meeting that ensued between the visiting Admiral Priyal de Silva and Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva at the Commander’s office was cordial and refreshed memories during the former's tenure of office, in which the visiting Naval Chief praised the Army and its Commander for the close cooperation and sound working relations that were maintained. Admiral Piyal de Silva made a special mention of the Army’s exceptional dedication for control of COVID-19 and coordinating mechanism that remains operational day and night under the able guidance of Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva refreshed memories about significant achievements, such as capstoning the first ever Maritime Doctrine of Sri Lanka, establishment of first ever underwater museums and diving sites at Galle and Trincomalee, construction of landing craft utility and 20m long patrol boats indigenously at the Naval Boat Building Yard, etc, made during Admiral Silva's office and spoke high of his dedicated commitment.

Towards the end of the cordial meeting, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, extending best wishes presented a special memento to the Naval Chief as an appreciative gesture and this move was reciprocated. Before his departure, the Navy Chief left compliments in the Visitors’ Book at the Commander’s office.