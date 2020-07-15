ITUKAMA’ COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1491 million…

Following corporate, individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1491 million.

Girl child W.G. Jayani Thilakshana Karunaratne has donated Rs. 3,000 to the fund. This sum was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat.

In addition, Ceylon Shipping Corporation Rs. 196,683.50, Sri Lanka Ports Authority Rs. 18,615,544.29, Health Workers of Dambulla Municipal Council Rs. 76,135.79, girl child S.A. Vihanga Dahamsiri Senerath Rs. 2,364, Department of Education, Central Province Rs. 10,581,510.40, Public Officers of Central Province Rs. 133,666.52, Mr. Gunathilaka Bandara Rs.5, 000, Mr. R.R. Nawarathna Rs.5,000, Ukuwela Pradeshiya Sabha Member M.G.M. Jayampathi Atipola Rs.15,000 and girl child W.M.K. Senuri Prabodhini Nawaratne Rs. 180 donated to the Fund. These donations were handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Kandy National Hospital Rs. 2,399,778.50, Brantel Lanka (Pvt) Ltd Rs. 200,000, Ministry of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development Rs. 187,669, Olcott Mawatha Kelepola Small Traders Welfare Society Rs. 50,000, Department of Pensions Rs. 195,402.32, Ministry of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development Rs. 217,372.83, Puttalam Divisional Secretariat Rs. 105,000, Dr. R.M.J. Nawinna Rs. 200,000, Ududumbara Divisional Secretariat Rs. 46,646, Office of the Regional Director of Health Services, Kandy district Rs. 155,317.66 and the Assistant Secretary of the Public Service Commission, Mrs. B. D. Y. R. Wimalarathna Rs. 15,908.75 donated to the Fund.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,491,752,709.01.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialing #207#.

For further information contact through 0760700700/ 011232088 / 0112354340 or 0112424012.