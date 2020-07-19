Two more naval personnel discharged from hospitals following full recovery from COVID – 19, taking total recoveries to 901

Two (02) more naval personnel discharged from hospitals following full recovery from COVID – 19, taking total recoveries to 901

Another 02 naval personnel who had contracted COVID-19 and underwent treatment in hospitals, were discharged from them after gaining full recovery from the virus, confirmed by PCR tests, on 17th July 2020.

These 02 individuals who contracted COVID-19 were receiving treatment from the Minuwangoda (01) and Iranawila (01) Hospitals. Since, these sailors have tested negative for COVID-19, based on the reports of random PCR tests done while in hospitals they were discharged on 17th July 2020.

As of now, including these 02 individuals, 901 naval personnel out of the total naval COVID cluster, have been discharged from hospital