Two  more naval personnel discharged from hospitals following full recovery from COVID – 19, taking total recoveries to 903

These 02 individuals who contracted COVID-19 were receiving treatment from the IDH Hospital. Since, these sailors have tested negative for COVID-19, based on the reports of random PCR tests done while in hospital they were discharged on 18th July 2020.

As of now, including these 02 individuals, 903 naval personnel out of the total naval COVID cluster, have been discharged from hospitals after their full recovery from the virus. Further, these discharged naval personnel were instructed to stay in 14 days of further quarantine, adhering to health precautions.