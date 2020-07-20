Army Chief in Jaffna Wants Ex-servicemen’s Medicine Quotas Delivered Home

A representative group of five Jaffna-based ex-servicemen Saturday (18) evening called on Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army who was in Jaffna attending a string of inaugurations, organized by the Security Force HQ-Jaffna (SFHQ-J) and had a cordial meeting with him.

Interacting with them freely, the Army Chief inquired into their well-being, concerns as well as their health conditions and instructed the SFHQ-J to ensure their monthly medicine quotas are delivered home as required or facilitate them to reach respective medical institutions with less inconvenience. Those ex-servicemen on behalf of the Jaffna Ex-servicemen’s Association expressed their gratitude to the host and spoke highly of his COVID-19 control roles in the country. Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva also explained them the continuing welfare roles, being carried out by northern troops for the benefit of Jaffna communities and their roles as protectors of all civilians and the country in times of national emergencies, disasters, floods, etc. Prior to the culmination of the meet, they also posed for a group photo as a symbol of memory.

Towards the end of the interactive meet, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, appreciative of their dedicated past services awarded five gift parcels to each of them and wished them longevity and happiness in their retirement.

Major General Ruwan Wanigasooriya, Commander, Security Forces-Jaffna too was associated with the occasion.