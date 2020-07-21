Navy ensures cleanliness of beaches through continuous beach cleaning drives

The Navy launched several beach clean-up programmes in the Northern and Southern Naval Commands on 18th and 19th July 2020.

While conducting these beach cleaning drives to maintain the pristine condition of the beautiful coastal belt, the Navy also made sure to follow health guidelines to mitigate COVID – 19 pandemic when executing these tasks.

Accordingly, the Northern Naval Command conducted beach clean-up programmes covering the KKS harbour beachside and beaches of Casuarina, Mankumban, Mandaitivu, Mawalithurei, Wallan, Sambilthurai and Vettalakeni. Meanwhile, the Southern Naval Command carried out their beach cleaning drives covering the beach area from SLNS Dakshina to Gall town and Pareiwella beach of Tangalle.

These timely initiatives were put into practice following the directives of Deputy Chief of Staff and Commander Northern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Kapila Samaraweera and Commander Southern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Kassapa Paul. A group of naval personnel attached to both commands actively engaged in these programmes.

The Navy has spared much time to indulge its passion for beach cleaning programmes as some of these heavenly destinations get polluted due to irresponsible acts of a handful of people.