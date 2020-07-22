July 22, 2020
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    logo
    political Current Affairs

    Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena assists Sri Lankan workers in Italy

    July 22, 2020
    Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena assists Sri Lankan workers in Italy

    Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has taken the initiative to assist Sri Lankan workers in Italy to benefit from the amnesty granted by Italian authorities under the ‘SANTATORIA 2020’ programme from 01 June to 15 August 2020.

    Taking into consideration the difficulties faced by Sri Lankan workers in the COVID-19 context, Minister Gunawardena has taken steps to waive off penalty fees for lack of documentation for workers applying for Sri Lankan passports and has brought down the fees to Euro 140 (from Euro 330 and Euro 420). This initiative will benefit an estimated 20,000 Sri Lankan workers currently staying in Italy who will be able to afford to apply for visas to work in Italy after obtaining their Sri Lankan passports.

     

     

     

    « Naval COVID – 19 cluster ceases to exist, naval personnel diagnosed with the virus gain full recovery Commander of the Navy calls on Commanders of sister services »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya