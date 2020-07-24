Twenty seven persons apprehended by Navy for engaging in illegal fishing

Sri Lanka Navy which conduct regular patrols to preserve the marine resources around the island, apprehended 27 persons who engaged in illegal fishing, along with banned nets and other fishing gear, during the search operations carried out in the Eastern Naval Command from 18th to 23rd July 2020.

Accordingly, eighteen persons (18) who engaged in illegal fishing on 03 dinghies, using banned nets in the seas off Paul Point, were apprehended during two search operations conducted on 18th July 2020. 265kg of fish caught by them were also seized. Apprehended persons are residents of Trincomalee area, aged 24 to 60. The suspects along with dinghies, banned nets and other fishing gear were handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries-Trincomalee through Regional Director of Eastern Region-Sri Lanka Coast Guard, for onward investigation.

Meanwhile, Navy apprehended 03 persons who engaged in illegal fishing using banned nets during a patrol conducted in the seas Northeast of Coral Point, on 20th July 2020. A dinghy, a banned net and other fishing gear used by them were also taken into custody. The suspects and seized items were handed over to Assistant Director of Fisheries- Trincomalee through Regional Director of Eastern Region-Sri Lanka Coast Guard, for further action.

On 22nd July 2020, Naval personnel of Eastern Naval Command on patrol, recovered 06 unauthorized fishing nets, about 100m in length, casted at Kotuwemada area in Batticoloa lagoon. These illegal nets are due to be handed over to Assistant Director of Fisheries-Batticoloa, for onward investigation.

Further, during another search operation conducted at Kalladichenei sea area in Trincomalee, 06 persons who were engaging in illegal fishing with unauthorized nets, were apprehended by Navy. The suspects are residents of Kantale and Thopoor areas, aged between 19 and 46. For further investigation, the suspects with the seized dinghy, net and other fishing gear were handed over to Assistant Director of Fisheries-Trincomal