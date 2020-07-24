July 25, 2020
    Foreign Minister Gunawardena and UK’s International Trade Minister discusses stepping up bilateral trade and investment ties with the UK

    July 25, 2020
    Foreign Relations Minister Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena and the Minister for International Trade of the UK Hon. Ranil Jayawardena discussed stepping up bilateral trade and  investment and expanding the areas of cooperation during a teleconference , 23 July 2020. It was the first official interaction between the two Ministers.

     

    Both Ministers welcomed further consolidating the longstanding bilateral engagement through increased trade, security, research and training, in science and technology, including  people-to -people contacts. In particular, Ministers Gunawardena and Jayawardena agreed on the need for close cooperation to address the challenges facing bilateral trade and  investment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both identified the importance of moving the supply chains, opening travel and tourism sectors and pressing economic issues.  Opportunities for new export products to the UK market from Sri Lanka were also discussed.

     

    Recalling the shared values and interests between the UK and Sri Lanka as members of the Commonwealth, Minister Gunawardena reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to continue  its active participation in the organization.

     

    Foreign Relations Minister Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena extended an invitation for Hon. Ranil Jayawardena to visit Sri Lanka at the earliest opportunity after the General elections.

     

     

     

