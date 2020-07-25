July 26, 2020
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    logo
    political Current Affairs

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 26 JULY 2020

    July 26, 2020
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 26 JULY 2020

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces.

    Several spells of light showers may occur in North-Western province.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts in the evening or night.

    Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambanthota and Trincomalee districts and the western slopes of the central hills.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

    Coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota due to the effect of swell waves

     

     

    « The Central Bank clarifies its Repurchase Agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank, New York The Central Bank approved 3,985 new loans amounting to Rs.11,829 million under the Saubagya COVID-19 renaissance facility during the period 13-23 July 2020 »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya