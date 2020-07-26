Commander Invited to Open New 'Dharma Mandiraya' at Korathota Raja Maha Viharaya

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army as a distnguished invitee attended a 'Daham Sabhawa' at Korathota Sri Shailarama Rajamaha Viharaya in Kaduwela July (25) and ceremonially opened the newly-erected 'Sri Sobhitha Nahimi Dharma Mandiraya' (preaching hall) at the invitation of Ven Habarakada Sobhitha Nayake Thera, Chief Incumbent, Sri Shailarama Rajamaha Viharaya, Korathota, Kaduwela.

Mahopadhyaya Dr Niyangoda Dharmakeerthi Sri Sangharakkitha Vijithasiri Anu Nayake Thero of Malwatte Chapter presided the day's ceremony and the subsequent 'Daham Sabhawa' after Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva declared opened the 'Sri Sobhitha Nahimi Dharma Mandiraya' preaching hall, followed. After lighting the traditional oil lamp and observance of five precepts (Pansil), the occasion paved the way for the brief welcome speech of the incumbent and a special oration (anusasana), delivered by the Anu Nayake Thera of Malwatte Chapter presiding the occasion.

A special book, authored by the resident monk, Ven Athurugiriye Subodha Thera, titled, 'Hela Janawahare Sengawunu Bodu Aruth' (Buddhist values concealed in legends) was also launched at the same occasion to coincide with the ceremonial opening of the preaching hall. Ven Induragare Dhammaratana Nayake Thera, Lecturer at University of Kelaniya delivered the keynote speech, described about the new book and tabled a comprehensive account of the temple's historic roots and its historical significance.

Distinguished guests and a large number of temple contributors were also present.

- SL Army