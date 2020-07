Captain Gaku Fukaura, the Defence Attaché at Embassy of Japan in Sri Lanka called on Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Navy Headquarters on 30th July 2020.

During the cordial meeting held between them, Captain Fukaura extended his best wishes to Vice Admiral Ulugetenne for reaching the pinnacle of Sri Lanka Navy, as its 24th Commander. The subsequent discussions focused on a range of matters of bilateral importance and mutual interest.

The cordial courtesy meeting came to an end with an exchange of mementos symbolizing long-existing goodwill and cooperation between the two nations.