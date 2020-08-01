August 02, 2020
    August 02, 2020
    Australian High Commissioner calls on Commander of the Navy 

    The High Commissioner of Australia to Sri Lanka, His Excellency David Holly paid a courtesy call on Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Navy Headquarters on Friday 31st July 2020.

    As they exchanged pleasantries, the High Commissioner expressed his best wishes to Vice Admiral Ulugetenne for his well-deserved promotion to the highest seat in the Sri Lanka Navy.

     

    During the ensuing discussions, they shared views on matters of mutual interest

     

    Meanwhile, High Commissioner handed over congratulatory messages of the Australian Navy Chief and Commander Joint Agency Task Force Operation Sovereignty Boarders, expressing their best wishes on the appointment of Vice Admiral Ulugetenne, as the 24th Commander of Sri Lanka Navy. Defence Advisor at the Australian High Commission Colombo Group Captain Sean Unwin was also present on the occasion.

     

    The cordial discussion culminated with the exchange of mementos, to mark this occasion.

