VIPs could only engage in voting media footage after 5.00 pm

All footage of the President, past presidents, Prime Minister, past prime ministers or ministers or current or former Opposition Leaders casting their votes could only be released to the media after the voting is completed after 5.0 pm. The Director-General of the Government Information Department Nalaka Kaluwewa said that no media institution has the authority to release this footage to the media prior to that.

He said this during a media briefing held at the Information Department premises under the patronage of the Election Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya.



Kaluwewa also noted that no media institution has the authority to cover the voting of the president, past presidents, Prime Minister, past PMs or any other VIP, and only the Government Information Department has the authority to cover these events.

The Government Information Department DG also noted that apart from the above-mentioned personalities, no media institution has the authority to cover the voting process of any candidate or MP, not even the Information Department.

Kaluwewa further noted that the coordinating officers at the district returning offices and media centres are district media officers of the Government Information Department and any information required by the media could be obtained from them.

He said that after the final results have been announced only media institutions which have obtained broadcasting rights from the Election Department can broadcast the results. The list of the authorised media institutions has been issued by the Election Department.

Expressing his views the Government Information DG said, “The Government official information representative the Government Information Department had provided information to the public under several topics. Providing of information during the pre-election period and information on media briefings etc was done by the Government Information Department.”