The Election Commission introduces special telephone numbers of Election Dispute Resolution Unit

All citizens are requested to report any misconduct or illegal activity without delay.
Province
Telephone No.
Fax No.
Western Province
011-2869697 – Colombo
011-2869751 – Colombo
011-2869674 – Gampaha, Kalutara
011-2869748 – Gampaha, Kalutara
Central Province
011-2869721
011-2869749
Southern Province
011-2869682
011-2869732
Northern Province
011-2869694
011-2869768
Eastern Province
011-2869709
011-2869734
North Western Province
011-2869727
011-2869736
North Central Province
011-2869663
011-2869728
Uva Province
011-2869712
011-2869752
Sabaragamuwa Province
011-2869713
011-2869773
Daily News