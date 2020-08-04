August 05, 2020
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    logo
    political Current Affairs

    The Election Commission introduces special telephone numbers of Election Dispute Resolution Unit

    August 05, 2020
    The Election Commission introduces special telephone numbers of Election Dispute Resolution Unit

     

    The Election Commission has issued a series of telephone numbers and fax numbers to report incidents related to the Parliamentary Election.

    All citizens are requested to report any misconduct or illegal activity without delay.

     

     

    Province

    Telephone No.

    Fax No.

    Western Province

    011-2869697 – Colombo

    011-2869751 – Colombo

    011-2869674 – Gampaha, Kalutara

    011-2869748 – Gampaha, Kalutara

    Central Province

    011-2869721

    011-2869749

    Southern Province

    011-2869682

    011-2869732

    Northern Province

    011-2869694

    011-2869768

    Eastern Province

    011-2869709

    011-2869734

    North Western Province

    011-2869727

    011-2869736

    North Central Province

    011-2869663

    011-2869728

    Uva Province

    011-2869712

    011-2869752

    Sabaragamuwa Province

    011-2869713

    011-2869773

     

     Daily News

     

    « VIPs could only engage in voting media footage after 5.00 pm
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya