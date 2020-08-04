Over 8000 health sector deployed for election health safety duties

This time for the General Election health safety around 8000 health services officers have been deployed for duty, said the Health Services Director General Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

Addressing a media briefing at the Government Information Department yesterday he said that for the first time in history health service officers have been deployed for duty to provide assistance to the Election Commission.

He said that the Election Commission is satisfied with the health guidelines issued, adding that the Covid-19 is a big challenge and as many voters would come out to vote the main aim is to prevent the virus from spreading.

Dr. Jasinghe added that so far there is no community spreading of the Covid-19, urging the people to follow the health guidelines issued in terms of the election.

Joining the media briefing the Election Commissioner said a special cubicle has been established for voters to cast their votes and that a health officer would be deployed as an assistant election officer.

He also noted that all polling stations have been disinfected as per health guidelines.

The Election Commissioner also said that in the event any violence is reported at any polling station, that poll would be disqualified and measures would be taken to repeat the polling in such polling stations.