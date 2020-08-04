Over 69,000 police officers deployed during polls

Over 69,000 police officers would be deployed for election duties, Senior DIG in charge of Elections Priyantha Weerasuriya said yesterday. He added that in addition, the STF and Intelligence personnel would also be deployed.

He said this during a media briefing held at the Government Information Department Agust (04).

The Senior DIG said that at least 3,069 police mobile patrol units will be established on the Election Day covering all polling stations and counting centres and road blocks will also be established.

In addition, over 10,500 Civil Security personnel would also be deployed to assist the police and that military assistance would also be sought for the security of police stations in vulnerable areas.

However, he said that while the CSD and the military would be deployed for security to assist the police, no CSD or army personnel have been deployed for election duties.

The DIG also added that the police personnel would be deployed for duties even after the polling ends and would also look into any violence taking place during the post-election period.