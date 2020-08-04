Election 2020- today - 12,985 polling stations across the island

A total number of 16,263,885 voters have qualified to exercise their franchise in this election, the Election Commission said. According to the Election Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya, the distribution of ballot boxes commenced at 8.00 am yesterday (04).

He made this statement during a media briefing held yesterday to educate the public regarding today’s election.

Voting will be carried out at 12,985 polling stations across the island. Deshapriya said that it is anticipated that around 80% of the voters would cast their vote at this election.

The election would be held today (05) from 7.00 am to 5.00 pm and the time slot between 4.00 pm and 5.00 pm would be allocated for those who have completed their quarantine process and is in further isolation for an additional two weeks.

Addressing the media briefing the Health Services Director General Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that those who have completed the mandatory 14 day quarantine period and have been advised to undergo an additional 14 day self-isolation could cast their vote during this time slot of between 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm and they should travel to the polling station preferably in their own vehicles.