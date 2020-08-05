No need for fear regarding polling stations – complete safety assured

The polling centres are completely safe and the public need not have any worries regarding their safety, said the Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya.

The Election Commission Chairman gave this assurance during a media briefing held on August 03rd to notify the public regarding the health safety measures taken during the election.

He said that there are a total of 16,263,885 registered voters and he expects around 13,000,000 of them to cast their vote which would amount to around 80% of votes. Therefore, he requested voters to come and cast their vote without any fear.

Deshapriya also told the state sector employees deployed for election duties not to have any fear as all security arrangements have been made to ensure the polling centres are safe from the Coronaviru