SLTB deploys 1202 busses for election duty

He further stated that these busses would be utilised for the transportation facilities of 12 provincial transportation purposes. He said that 192 busses were deployed for the transportation of election officials.
The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has deployed 1202 busses for election duty, the SLTB Deputy General Manager Anjana told the Government Information Department Web Site yesterday (04).
