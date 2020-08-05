Election Commissioner votes setting example to all

August 05, 2020
    Election Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya cast his vote at the Bambalapitiya Lindsay Balika Vidyalaya this morning setting an example to all.

    Addressing the media there, he assured that the polling stations are safe and that there was no issue. He made a special appeal to the youth of the country to exercise their franchise and requested all voters to come and cast their vote.

     

    Deshapriya noted that he had come to a polling station after 2011, adding that he had no age issue.

    “Our request is to the youth to come and vote together with their family members,” he said, highlighting the importance of exercising everyone’s franchise. He said that the vote is the voice of the people and it is their right and their future. “Your vote is your power.”

