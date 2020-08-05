Voting ends – Ballot boxes taken to counting centres – counting commences tomorrow

The 2020 parliamentary General Election commenced at 7.00 am today and ended at 5.00 pm.

This time a total of 16,263,885 registered voters were eligible to cast their vote at 12,885 polling centres island-wide. The election was held in accordance with health guidelines due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently, the ballot boxes are being transported to the counting centres and they would be kept under tight security until counting commences tomorrow (05). Accordingly, counting is scheduled to commence at 7.00 am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the police stated that in comparison to previous elections, this year the parliamentary general election was held very peacefully.