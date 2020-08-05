Counting of votes to commence today

The Government Information Department has taken measures to release the election results as soon as they are received.

The counting of votes will commence at 8.00 am Agust (06) and the election results would be made available via the official web page www.news.lk and the special election

link

www.election.lk

Live streaming will also be made available through the official Government news portal (www.news.lk) and the Info Department FB, Twitter and You Tube social networks

(www.dgi.lk) from 10.00 am. This live telecast has been organised by the Government Film Unit. In addition a parallel telecast has been made available through Sri Lanka Telecom

PEO TV and Event TV.

According to the Director General of the Government Information Department Nalaka Kaluwewa, this like telecast has been organised in order to minimise the gap between the state

media and social media.

He also noted that any media organisation or individual could share the content on these live telecasts.



The Government Information Department held its first live telecast during the previous Presidential Election and this is the second time it has been organised.