Government Info Dept. to provide official election results together with the Election Com -DG Information

The Government Information Department together with the Election Commission will be issuing the election results on the election day and all media institutions could obtain this official information, but such obtained information could only be used by these media institutions in line with the conditions set by the Election Department said the Director General of the Government Information Department Nalaka Kaluwewa.

He said this during a media briefing held at the Government Information Department, together with the Election Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya,Augest (03) to announce

details on how they would operate during the election.

The DG said that during this election a live telecast would be aired through the new media in order to bridge the gap between the state media and social media, adding that the

Government Information Department has no objection to it.

Accordingly, a live telecast would be in operation from 10.00 am on August 06th, 2020 over the Government Information Department You Tube link and this live telecast would

also be streamed live over the Government Information Department official FaceBook page.