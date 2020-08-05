  Poll peaceful - counting centres which will be in operation today- Police Media Spokesman

The General Election concluded yesterday on a peaceful note, Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne said. Addressing a media briefing at the Police Headquarters shortly after polling ended, he said that apart from a few minor incidents the election was very peaceful.

He said several incidents were reported from Kuchchaveli, Bogahakumbura, Nittambuwa and Welambada Police areas where several groups were charged for having displayed candidate preferential numbers and party symbols within a radius of 500 metres of the polling centres. The suspects were arrested and legal action would be initiated against them.

According to the Police Spokesman, the ballot boxes were transported to the counting centres yesterday under tight security and the STF had been deployed for additional security. He added that an SSP would be deployed at each of the 66 counting centres which will be in operation today (6).

Dailynews