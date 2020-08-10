Members of Parliament are requested to fill in the online application and provide information before 15th.

The Parliament Secretariat has introduced an ‘’Online Registration System’’ for the newly elected members of the 9 th Parliament to submit their personal details to the Parliament Secretariat.



Accordingly, all Members of Parliament can complete the online application form by visiting the official website of Parliament to provide their information, Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said. He further stated that the process of filling up the application should be completed before the 15th.



The Secretary-General also stated that due to the COVID – 19 pandemic situation, the parliament has introduced several digital mechanisms in its activities and the virtual registration is one of these initiatives. Mr. Dasanayake also said that this online system was introduced for the convenience of the Members of Parliament and accordingly they could submit information while staying in their constituencies without traveling to the Parliament.



The elected Members of Parliament can obtain this application form by visiting the website https://registration.parliament.lk and using the relevant password they can send their

information.

The Parliament Secretariat also stated that this online information gathering system should be completed as soon as possible as their biographical information is mandatory for swearing in and other proceedings.