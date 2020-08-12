Sathasivam Viyalendran appointed as Media State Minister

Sathasivam Viyalendran took oath as the new State Minister for Mass Media of the new government today (12 August).

The newly appointed State Minister took oath before President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at a ceremony held at the historic Magul Maduwa in Kandy this morning (12).

Viyalendran was elected as a Member of Parliament in 2015 from the Batticaloa District under the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) Party. This time he contested under the SLPP ticket and obtained 22,210 votes from the Batticaloa District and was elected to parliament.

During the 52-day government, he extended his support to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and served as the Deputy Minister for Eastern Development.