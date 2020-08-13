Foreign relations minister Dinesh Gunawardhana receives blessings from Maha Sanga

The newly appointed minister of foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardhana visited the Dharmayathanaya at Bauddhaloka Mawatha, Colombo and received the blessings of the Maha Sanga.

The Maha Sanga chanted pirith and blessed the minister. This religious blessing program was conducted under the patronage of ven Elle Gunawansha Thero. Former deputy speaker Geethanjana Gunawardhana MP, National list MP Mr Yadamini Gunawardena, former pc member Samanmalee Gunawardhana, senior professor H D karunarathna of Colombo University, prof Hillary silva of Sri Jayawardhanapura university and senior layer, MEP general secretary Thissa Yapa Jayawardena were among the participants of the event.