27 persons engaged in illegal fishing held in Eastern seas

The Eastern Naval Command, during separate operations conducted in the sea areas of Poonadi in Serunuwara, Kokkuthuduwai in Mullaitivu and Boulder Point in Trincomalee in the past two weeks, had apprehended twenty seven (27) persons engaged in illegal fishing.

As an extension of the Navy’s continuous patrols in place for the preservation of fishery resources in island’s waters, these special operations had been conducted in the Eastern waters.

During these operations, naval personnel nabbed 27 individuals for engaging in illegal fishing by means of unauthorized nets. The accused were identified as residents of Valaithottam, Poonadi, Kokilai, Negombo, Vavuniya and Poduwakattu and their belongings which included 05 dinghies and fishing gear were also detained by the Navy.

The apprehended individuals together with their fishing accessories were subsequently handed over to the Assistant Directorates of Fisheries in Trincomalee and Mullaitivu and Fisheries Inspector of Kuchchaveli for onward legal action.