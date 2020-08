The Extraordinary Gazette Notification announcing that the Ninth Parliament will convene on the 20 th of August at 9.30 a.m. was issued August (13).



H.E President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has issued the gazette notification in accordance with the powers vested in the President under Article 70 of the Constitution.

The Parliament, convening on the 20 th of August, will proceed by electing the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Deputy Chairperson of Committees respectively, after which all members will take the official oaths or affirmation.