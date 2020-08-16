Fallen Indian War Heroes Commemorated in Jaffna on Independence Day

Coincident with the 74th Independence Day of India (15 August), a simple commemoration ceremony of fallen War Heroes of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) got underway at the IPKF Monument in Palaly on Saturday (15).

During the period from 1987 to 1990 in Sri Lanka, brutal LTTE terrorism claimed the lives of heroic Indian Peacekeeping Forces (IPKF) in Sri Lanka, including those who took part in the ‘Operation Pawan’ and other offensives.

Security Force HQ-Jaffna in collaboration with the Consul General of India in Jaffna, Mr S Balachandran organized the event. On behalf of the Commander, SF-J, Commander, Forward Maintenance Area -North, Major General Lakshman Fernando on the instructions of Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army took part in the commemorative event.

Mr Balachandran and Commander, Forward Maintenance Area (North), Major General Lakshman Fernando paid tribute to Fallen IPKF War Heroes placing floral wreaths at the IPKF Monument amid troops standing at attention. On his arrival, Major General Fernando received the envoy and ushered him to the monument to pay tribute in a procession. Military formalities with the Last Post brought the day's event to culmination.

Senior Army Officers, Officials from the office of the Consulate General of India in Jaffna and a representative group of Jaffna troops attended the solemn ceremony.