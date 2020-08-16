Two-storeyed pilgrims’ hall of Muhudu Maha Viharaya declared open after Navy completed construction in record time

The newly constructed two-storeyed pilgrims’ hall (Vishrama Shala) of Muhudu Maha Viharaya in Pothuvil, Ampara, for the accommodation of devotees venerating this historic temple, was declared open on 15th August 2020. The able manpower of SLN had been greatly contributed for the expedited construction of this new facility.

At the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne the construction work completed in a short span of time, as yet another project under Naval Social Responsibility and it was closely supervised by Commander Southeastern Naval Area. Meanwhile, naval electricians also offered their professionalism for the electrical wiring of the entire building. The Chief Incumbent and the residents of the area heaped praise on this well executed social responsibility project and expressed their gratitude to the Navy Commander and the entire Navy as well.

The opening ceremony presided over by Basnayake Nilame of the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya, Mr. Dilruwan Rajapakse was also attended by Commander Southeastern Naval Area, officers from the Navy, Army and a group of devotees in the area.