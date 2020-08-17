August 17, 2020
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 17 AUGUST 2020

    Several spells of light showers are likely in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the morning.

     

    Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

    Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.

