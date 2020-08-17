Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena assumes duties

Minister Gunawardena was received by Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage and other senior officials upon his arrival at the Ministry. Following multi-religious

observances, the Minister officially assumed duties.

Later, addressing the staff, the Foreign Minister remarked that the Government is ready to rise up to the new challenges with the mandate given by the people of Sri Lanka. The

Minister stressed that with a strong government in office and its non-aligned and friendly foreign policy, it is envisioned to bring about a number of key changes beneficial to the

country. He also called upon the Sri Lankans overseas to join hands with the government in this endeavour.

Outlining the Government’s efforts to address issues arising in the post-Covid-19 era, the Minister highlighted that Sri Lanka is geared to achieve its economic goals within the

upcoming years. In this context, the Minister stated that the Department of Commerce has also been brought under the purview of the Foreign Ministry with a view to enhancing the

exports, investments and entrepreneurship of Sri Lankans.

Welcoming the Minister, Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Colombage highlighted the successful role played by the Foreign Ministry towards curbing and containing the spread of

Covid-19 in Sri Lanka. Speaking on the three pillars of the President’s vision: National Security, Economic Development and Foreign Relations, Secretary Colombage expressed

confidence that the newly appointed Foreign Minister’s vision will definitely contribute to positively projecting Sri Lanka, internationally.

The Minister pledged his fullest support to strengthen the role played by the Foreign Service and the Foreign Ministry and thereby to fulfil the foreign policy objectives of the newly

appointed government.