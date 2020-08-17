  Development will resume in earnest - PM

The Ministry of Urban Development will resume its development drive after a five year-long hiatus, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said.

He was speaking after assuming duties as the Minister of Urban Development and Housing at Suhurupaya , Battaramulla yesterday.

The Premier said that they lost power in 2015 at a time when the city of Colombo was becoming the most developed city in Asia.

He also said that major cities such as Colombo, Kandy, Galle and Jaffna will be developed.

Addressing the employees of the government institutions under the Urban Development and Housing Ministry, the Premier said that an excellent service is expected from the employees as the Ministry carries a huge responsibility in taking the country into greater heights.

“Ministry Urban Development and Housing is a special Ministry and the functions carried by the ministry plays a vital role in the development of the country.

“Therefore we have a major task on behalf of the country. I expect the maximum from employees,” he added.



Daily news