U.S. Ambassador Meets Prime Minister, Discusses Priorities of the New Government

The United States is interested in furthering cooperation with Sri Lanka on a number of sectors including economic, commercial, governance, security and development. This was stated by the U.S. Ambassador in Sri Lanka Alaina Teplitz at a meeting with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees yesterday evening (17).



At the outset, Ambassador Teplitz congratulated the Prime Minister on what she described as a “very very successful campaign with very significant results.” Noting that the election was

conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner, she said the results showed the “rejection of the previous administration.”



“We look forward to working with the (new) government,” the Ambassador said. Asked about the new government’s priorities, Prime Minister Rajapaksa said that economic recovery is currently the main priority due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassador Teplitz said, “The Government certainly is to be commended for its success” in handling the COVID-19 outbreak, calling it “a big success story.” She further said that the Sri Lanka-U.S. economic relationship is also a priority for the United States, including help with generating new job opportunities for Sri Lankans in the private sector.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa also suggested that the United States could provide assistance to Sri Lanka to establish vocational training centers around the country to better-prepare youth for job opportunities “There are many opportunities,” Ambassador Teplitz said, “especially with the strong advantage Sri Lanka has with a well-educated labor force.” In discussing the development sector, Prime Minister Rajapaksa informed the Ambassador that certain sectors of the population and certain areas of the country are lacking basic facilities. The Prime Minister highlighted the need for safe drinking water in certain parts of the country, noting that unsafe drinking water is a major cause of chronic kidney disease.

Other areas discussed included bringing in new investments to Sri Lanka, support for democratic institutions and governance-related projects, and cooperation on the security sector with a specific focus on counterterrorism, trafficking of people and narcotics, and addressing transnational crime.