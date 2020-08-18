  President kick starts building a people-centric economy

Scope of the State Ministries explained Discussions begin with Batik and Handloom industry A strategy to uplift the Batik industry



President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stated that the structures of the State Ministries were formulated with the intention of building a people centric national economy, in which the people of Sri Lanka would be stakeholders.

President made this comment commencing the elucidation of the scopes of the State Ministries at the Presidential Secretariat August 17

He explained the reasons for the formation of a State Ministry assigned with the task of overseeing Batik, Handlooms and local garments.

President Rajapaksa added that it was necessary to develop the local economy in order to move forward until the rest of the world recovers from the COVID 19 outbreak.

Exports of the garment industry represent a 43% out of the total exports while it earns an annual income of nearly USD 5 billion to the country. Garment industry pioneers in employment generation and regional development. “It is one of the top priorities of the government to strengthen the garment industry and increase the production of batik, handlooms and the local garments”. President added.

President instructed the officials to implement a plan to develop batik and handloom industry covering all the aspects of it. President added that with its success, the garment industrialists will be able to reach stability in the next 5 years.

President stated that state owned outlets such as “Salu Sala” could also facilitate a market expansion for garment industry.

Minister of Industries, Wimal Weerawansa, State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara, Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera, Secretary to the Treasury, S.R. Attygalle and several leading entrepreneurs related to batik, handlooms and local garments were present at the discussion.