August 20, 2020
    political Current Affairs

    August 20, 2020
      10,000 more graduates get jobs….  

    Cabinet approval was granted August (19) to provide employment to 10,000 more graduates under the programme formulated by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to employ unemployed graduates.

    The programme to provide employment to unemployed graduates that was suspended due to the General Glection re-commenced last Friday. Under this programme 50,000 unemployed graduates received jobs. With today’s decision of the Cabinet another 10,000 will be joining them.

    A group of unemployed graduates who did not receive appointments staged a protest near the Presidential Secretariat today. The President, who is on his way after the Cabinet meeting, parked his vehicle near the protesters and told them that all the graduates would be given jobs.

    “Go home now. Today we decided to give jobs to another 10,000 more,’’ the President told them.

