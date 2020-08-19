The veteran Journalist; Rohan Weliwita is appointed as the Media Secretary to the Hon. Prime Minster



Mr. Rohan Weliwita received the appointment letter from the Secretary to the Prime Minister; Mr. Gamini Senarath on 18.08.2020 at Prime Minister’s Office.

Mr. Weliwita who held the office of Program Manager and News Director of the Independent Television Network (ITN) resigned the post in 2000 and was appointed to the post of Media Advisor of the Prime Minister; Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Mr. Weliwita who was the Media Advisor of Mahinda Rajapaksa when the Hon. Prime Minister Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa was the Minister of Fisheries in 2000 served as the Media Secretary to Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa when he was the Opposition Leader for the first time.

Mr. Weliwita served as the Media Secretary to the Hon. Prime Minister; Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa in 2004 and as the Coordinating Secretary to the President Rajapaksa from 2005 to 2015. Also, he served as the Media Secretary of Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa when he was the Opposition Leader yet again. Further, Mr. Weliwita was also the Media Secretary to the Hon. Prime Minister in the 52 day government elected in 2018.

Under the new government elected in 2019, Mr. Weliwita held the office of Media Secretary to the Chief of Prime Minister’s Staff. He assumed the duties of his post as the present Prime Minister’s Media Secretary with effect from 18th of this month.

Mr. Weliwita who is a Film and Teledrama Director as well as a Book Writer is a renowned past pupil of Dharmapala Vidyalaya, Pannipitiya.