President opens ninth Parliament today - Will present Government’s Policy Statement

The First Sitting day of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament will make history for being the first ever to sit without a member elected from the United National Party which was also the first political party set up after the country achieved Independence.

The UNP which was unable to win a single seat at the recently held General Election only managed to secure a seat from the National List based on the votes it achieved as a whole. However, as the party has so far been unable to nominate a person for the seat, the Election Commission has gazetted the names of the Parliamentarians without two seats, including the UNP member. The Ape Janabala Pakshaya (AJP) too has so far failed to nominate a person for the seat they secured from the National List.

However, the other country’s other main political party, the SLFP which established governments from time to time has only one directly elected seat in the Ninth Parliament which is also a significant feature.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) also creates history in the Ninth Parliament which has 145 MPs. However, the Ninth Parliament too shares a common feature with the other previous Parliaments as it comprises only 12 female representatives. Sri Lankan Parliaments have so far not had more than 13 female MPs.

The first sitting of the Ninth Parliament will commence at 9.30 am to elect the Speaker in accordance with Standing Order No. 1 of Parliament. All the new Members of Parliament will then take their official oaths or affirmation before the new Speaker.

This is followed by the appointment of a Deputy Speaker and a Deputy Chairperson of Committees.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake has officially informed all Members of Parliament to attend the first sitting of the 9th Parliament. The Secretary-General made this invitation through a letter to the 223 Members of Parliament whose names have been gazetted by the Chairman of the Election Commission. Arrangements have been made under the instructions of the President to hold his arrival to the Parliament premises in a very simple and charming manner. “Accordingly, there will be no gun salutes or vehicle parades. A cultural pageant will take place to greet the President.”

The invited dignitaries will be arriving at 02.15 pm out of which the members of Parliament will be the first to arrive at the premises. After the arrival of the new Speaker of Parliament, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will arrive, followed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The new Speaker of Parliament and the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake will receive President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the main steps of the Parliament Building.

The President will be accompanied to the House of Parliament by the Serjeant-at-Arms, Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms and Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms followed by the Speaker of Parliament and the Secretary General of Parliament. The students of Devi Balika Vidyalaya Colombo will line up for the recital of Jayamangala Gatha at the main entrance of the Parliament Building in welcoming the President.

Dailynews