Matara District MP Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena was unanimously appointed as the Speaker of the new Parliament.

Abeywardena’s name was proposed by Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and seconded by MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

Thereafter, the Parliament General Secretary accepted the Speaker's appointment and the newly appointed Speaker was escorted to his chair.

The newly appointed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena then expressed his thanks for being selected as the Speaker.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa then congratulated the Speaker on his appointment on behalf of the President and his government.