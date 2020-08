Former President Maithripala Sirisena extending his congratulations to the newly appointed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena in parliament today (20) said that the leadership of the Speaker is vital for the future of the esteemed parliament.

He made this comment in parliament yesterday during the inauguration of the 09th parliament extending his wishes to the newly appointed Speaker.

Sirisena pointed out that parliament is an institution of great learning for new MPs far beyond a university, adding that the leadership of the Speaker in establishing a virtuous political culture to ensure that parliamentary activities are conducted with vigour maintaining high standards.