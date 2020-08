A special feature of the inauguration was the prominence given to the adherence to health guidelines.

The President was welcomed to the House by the Speaker, Parliamentary Secretary and Sergeant-At-Arms and he delivered the statement of the new Government's policy as provided by Article 33(2) of the Constitution at 3.00 pm.

The students of Devi Balika Vidyalaya recited Jayamangala Gatha at this auspicious event.