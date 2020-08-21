Parliament Select Committee appointed – First meeting at 2.00 pm

As per the provisions of Parliamentary Standing Orders 114, the Select Committee of the 9th parliament was appointed.

The proceedings of the second day of the first session of the 9th parliament commenced at 9.30 am today while Leader of the House Minister Dinesh Gunawardena informed the House regarding the Select Committee.

Accordingly, the first meeting of the Select Committee is scheduled to take place under the leadership of Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at 2.00 pm today.

The Select Committee under the Chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena includes 12 members inclusive of political party representatives.

The Select Committee members are Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Dinesh Gunawardena, Johnston Fernando, Douglas Devananda, Dallas Alahapperuma, Wimal Weerawansa, Prasanna Ranatunge, MPs Lakshman Kiriella, Gayantha Karunatillake, Rauff Hakeem, Vijitha Herath and Selvam Adaikalanathan