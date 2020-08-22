August 22, 2020
    Australian Prime Minister Calls to Congratulate Prime Minister Rajapaksa on Election Victory

    August 22, 2020
    Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison called Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday  morning to congratulate him on the victory at the recently-concluded General Election.


    The two leaders discussed several areas of mutual cooperation and expressed the desire to further enhance relations between Sri Lanka and Australia. Commenting that there is “a lot going on in our part of the world,” Prime Minister Morrison said he looks forward to working closely with Prime Minister Rajapaksa and the new government.

    The Australian Prime Minister also inquired about the well-being of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and conveyed his best wishes.
    Prime Minister Rajapaksa extended an invitation to Prime Minister Morrison to visit Sri Lanka after the COVID-19 situation is under control.
    Thanking Prime Minister Rajapaksa for the invitation, Prime Minister Morrison recalled his previous visit to Sri Lanka, calling it a “beautiful country,” and said he hopes he will be able to visit again soon.

     

