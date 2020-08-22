Special mechanism to uplift domestic industries within next few months - State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara

Dayasiri Jayasekara. He made this comment participating in the debate on the government policy statement in parliament August (21).
Jayasekara noted that as a result of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa’s economic vision, he granted a large tax concession package no sooner he assumed office as the President. He said that consequently, loans could now be obtained at very low-interest rates of 4%, 6% and 8% under the initiatives of the new government. As a result, businessmen who were thus far trapped in tax burdens are now focussing on new business ventures.
Accordingly, State Minister Jayasekara noted that within the next few months a special mechanism would be initiated to uplift the country’s domestic industry.