    August 22, 2020
    Special mechanism to uplift domestic industries within next few months - State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara

    The attacks leveled against him by the Opposition is a blessing in disguise for those engaged in the Batik industry, said Batik, handloom and Local Apparel Products Minister 

     

    Dayasiri Jayasekara. He made this comment participating in the debate on the government policy statement in parliament August (21).

     

    Jayasekara noted that as a result of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa’s economic vision, he granted a large tax concession package no sooner he assumed office as the President.  He said that consequently, loans could now be obtained at very low-interest rates of 4%, 6% and 8% under the initiatives of the new government. As a result, businessmen who  were thus far trapped in tax burdens are now focussing on new business ventures.

    Accordingly, State Minister Jayasekara noted that within the next few months a special mechanism would be initiated to uplift the country’s domestic industry.

