Employment for graduates underway as promised by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa

All unemployed graduates would be recruited by the government service honoring the pledge given by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa in his election manifesto before the election, said Foreign Relations Minister and Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena in Parliament yesterday (21).

He made this observation in response to the query made by Opposition Leader and Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader Sajith Premadasa under standing order 27(2).

Minister Gunawardena said that 60,000 graduates have been sent the letters and as the Cabinet of Ministers led by the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa decided all would be recruited. He added that those who have not been recruited could make appeals and the appeals would also be considered by the government.

Minister Gunawardena further said that applications from all those graduates who passed out from the government universities and institutions which the University Grants

Commission accepts would be considered in the recruitment process.

Anyone who paid attention to President Rajapaksa's Policy Statement at the ceremonial sittings of the 9th Parliament session attentively would understand the government has provided solutions to the grievances of the unemployed graduates. He added that the Gotabhaya Rajapaksa had to address this grave issue as the previous good governance

government neglected the unemployed graduates' grievances.

Opposition Leader Premadasa moving the special statement under standing order 27(2) said the applications were called from the unemployed graduates on February 07, 2020 in accordance with the election manifesto of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa. However, 40,092 graduate's applications were disqualified due to many reasons. The rest were sent the appointment letters but were temporarily suspended by the Election Commission on August 14. Following the election, around 10,000 graduates were found to have been disqualified as their names were included in the ETF lists as they were employed in the private sector. Hence they staged a protest on August 18.

Opposition leader inquired if the government misled those graduates.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena responded stating that all of them would be given employments as decided by the Cabinet of Ministers recently.