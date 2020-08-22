362 recruits passed out in Boossa upon completion of basic training

Three hundred and sixty two (362) regular and volunteer recruits of the 240th intake of Sri Lanka Navy, after completing their basic training, passed out in a colourful ceremony held at the parade ground of SLNS Nipuna in Boossa on 21st August 2020. The ceremony held in accordance with time-honoured naval traditions was graced by Director General Training, Rear Admiral AARK Perera, as the Chief Guest.

During the passing out ceremony, those recruits who remained outstanding in the basic training period, received awards in recognition of their excellent performances. Accordingly, Recruit EAC Rohitha XS 118180 was adjudged the Best Recruit and Woman Recruit KMSKK Chandrasekara WM 118376 won the award for the Recruit with the Highest Aggregate in all subjects. Meanwhile, Recruit KREK Perera LLLR 118342 secured the title as the Best Marksman and Recruit LGSD Kumara XH 118235 and Woman Recruit GBHB Dharmashri WH 118385 won the awards for Best Sportsman and Best Sportswoman respectively. The ‘Mihikatha’ Division was selected as the Best Division of the 240th intake.

The momentous occasion was also attended by Commander Southern Naval Area, Commandant of SLNS Nipuna, senior and junior officers from the Navy Headquarters and Southern Naval Command, senior and junior sailors as well as parents of the newly passed out recruits.