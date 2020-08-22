  ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1567 million

Following corporate, individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1567 million.

Mr. Dhanuka Nadiranga Rs. 2,500, Attorney-at-Law S.K.W. Gunawardena Rs. 50,000, Mr. L.N.K.P. Jayakody Rs. 1,000 and Master W.D. Devdunu Chamikara Rs. 603 donated to the Fund. These donations were handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat.

In addition, a group of Sri Lankan expatriates returned from Korea Rs. 112,800, Mr. W. Sisira Goonetileke Rs. 25,000, the Office on Missing Persons Rs. 473,870.82, Mr. Priyantha Kalubowilage Rs. 15,000, Anuradhapura District Secretariat Rs. 696,297.01. Ms. K. Dissanayake, a Specialist Doctor at the Sri Lanka National Hospital Rs. 177,000, Chairman of the Finance Commission Mr. U.H. Palihakkara Rs.50,000 and Member of the Finance Commission Mr. V. Kanagasabapathy Rs.50,000 donated to the Fund.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,567,551,476.66.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialling #207#. For further information contact through 076 – 0700700 / 011 – 2320880 / 011 – 2354340 / 011 – 2424012.