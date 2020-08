Dammika Dasanayake the Secretary General of Parliament has informed the Members of the Parliament to take part in the two day Orientation Workshop on the 25 - 26th of August.



Arrangements have been made to conduct the orientation workshop for the Members of Parliament elected to the ninth Parliament, each day from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. at Committee Room 1 in Parliament.

Hon. Mahindra Rajapakse the Prime Minister will be the Chief Guest. Hon. Speaker Mahindra Yapa Abeywardane and Hon. Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa also will attend the workshop. All Members of Parliament are respectfully invited to attend the workshop.